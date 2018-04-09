Apple just announced its first (sort of) new iPhones of 2018

Apple on Monday morning announced the first new additions of the year to its iPhone lineup: the iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition and the iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition. As has been the case in the past with Apple’s special (PRODUCT)RED edition iPhones, these two handsets are otherwise identical to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models Apple first released last September. Both phones feature the latest and most powerful Apple processor, the A11 Bionic chipset, along with all the other features that make the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus two of the hottest smartphones in the world right now. They’ll also come as a welcome addition to the iPhone lineup for users who were hoping for more than three color options ahead of the iPhone 8’s unveiling last year.

In 2016, Apple released the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus with five different color options: Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black, and Jet Black. Then, later in the year, Apple added a sixth new color when it introduced (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. In 2017, however, Apple halved the number of available colors, releasing the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus only in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray. Beginning tomorrow, Apple fans will be able to separate themselves from the crowd a bit thanks to the new (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition version of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

“This special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone features a stunning red and black color combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS,” Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing, Greg Joswiak, said in a press release. “iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus improve on everything we love about iPhone, including Retina HD displays that are more beautiful than ever, the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone with the A11 Bionic and more advanced cameras for unbelievable photos and videos. We are proud to support (RED) with this bold new iPhone and hope customers think it is as special as we do.”

Apple’s iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition will be available to order from Apple’s online store beginning tomorrow, April 10th, alongside a new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X Leather Folio case. The phones will then be released in stores this coming Friday, April 13th. As is the case with all of Apple’s (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition iPhones, a portion of each sale will be donated to charity, even though prices still start at the standard $699 for the iPhone 8 and $799 for the iPhone 8 Plus.

“Today’s announcement is further evidence of Apple’s leadership in and commitment to the AIDS fight since the beginning of (RED) in 2006,” (RED)’s CEO Deborah Dugan said in a statement. “The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years today equates to more than 800 million days of lifesaving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies. We’re honored that Apple has dedicated its resources to our purpose, and can’t wait to see customers bring our mission to life through the purchase of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition.”