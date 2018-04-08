Facebook announces new initiative to curb election fraud and user manipulation

With Facebook still trying to recover from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social networking giant this past Friday announced a fundamental change to the way the company plans to handle advertisements on political and hot button issues. Specifically, any advertiser interested in posting an ad on a heated topic like gun control or abortion will need to be verified. The overarching aim of this approach is to prevent the type of user manipulation some Russian actors carried out during the 2016 presidential election.

“These steps by themselves won’t stop all people trying to game the system,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained in a recent blog post. “But they will make it a lot harder for anyone to do what the Russians did during the 2016 election and use fake accounts and pages to run ads.”

As to how the verification system will work, Zuckerberg notes that advertisers will have to confirm both their identity and location should they want to advertise in favor of or in opposition to a specific political issues. The new verification system — which will see Facebook hire thousands of new employees — will first go into effect for US based advertisers and will encompass other countries “in the coming months.”

Going one step further, users who manage large Facebook groups will also need to go through a verification process. Zuckerberg notes that this will “make it much harder for people to run pages using fake accounts, or to grow virally and spread misinformation or divisive content that way.”

As a point of interest, Zuckerberg will be heading to Washington D.C. this week to answer questions from lawmakers about the privacy scandal that has seen the company’s share price plummet in recent weeks.

Facebook’s press release on the matter can be viewed over here. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg’s blog post on the upcoming changes to Facebook can be viewed below: