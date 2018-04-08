Apple may introduce red iPhone 8 models tomorrow morning

Late last month, a rumor surfaced indicating that Apple might soon release a red version of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X in an effort to boost overall iPhone sales. In light of that, an internal memo from Virgin Mobile obtained by MacRumors relays that Apple may announce (Product)RED versions of both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus as early as tomorrow. Notably, the memo makes no mention of the iPhone X so users keen on picking up Apple’s flagship device in a brand new color may be out of luck.

According to the memo, the forthcoming iPhone 8 models in red will be part of Virgin Mobile’s inventory by tomorrow. And though details surrounding a release date remain unknown, Apple’s rollout schedule with the (Product)RED versions of the iPhone 7 last year might provide us with a little bit of insight. As a brief reminder, Apple last year quietly added red iPhone 7 models to its online store on Tuesday, March 21 of 2017. The devices ultimately became available for pickup a few days later on Friday, March 24.

All that said, there’s good reason to believe that a more colorful version of the iPhone 8 will be hitting store shelves as early as this coming Friday.

As for the iPhone X, it remains to be seen if or when the device might be graced with a new color option before new models are introduced this coming September. Incidentally, there are rumblings that Apple’s next-gen iPhone X might be available in gold. In the meantime, you’ll have to make do with the following (Product)RED iPhone X concept video that began making the rounds a few weeks back.

Lastly, and in regards to the notion that iPhone sales are slumping a bit, we won’t know for sure until we see Apple’s earnings report for the recent first quarter. Remember, the iPhone X was released during the middle of last year’s holiday quarter, which is to say we’ve yet to see an earnings report that encapsulates an entire quarter wherein the iPhone X was available for purchase. The good news is that we won’t have to wait too long given that Apple is poised to announce its earnings report for the March quarter on May 1.