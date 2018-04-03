Verizon’s new trade-in promos are an OK deal if you need a new Pixel 2 or iPhone

The first half of 2018 has already seen some decent smartphone deals from the major carriers, and Verizon is continuing the trend with a new trade-in promo deal. Starting April 5th, you can get 50 percent off any flagship phone when you upgrade or switch.

However, there’s a trade-in required to get that promo credit, and depending on what phone you have, the deal suddenly doesn’t look so good.

The 50 percent off with a trade-in applies to the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8+ and iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 8, Moto Z2 Force and LG V30. You can also get a free Google Home Mini and Google Chromecast if you pick up a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, but that’s technically a separate promo.

Now, the amount of discount you receive on the trade-in depends on what device you’re trading in. The discount peaks at 50 percent, and goes down to just 35 percent if you have an older device. Which device is eligible also depends on what new smartphone you’re buying:

To get 50 percent off iPhone 8, Galaxy S9, Pixel 2, or Moto Z2 Force, trade: iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 6S Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, GS8, GS8+, Note 8, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, LG G6, LG V30, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z Force. To get 35 percent off, trade Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, Samsung GS7, Note 5, GS6, GS6 Edge, Gs6 Edge+, LG G5, LG V20, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z2 Play, HTC 10.



To get 50 percent off iPhone 8+, Galaxy S9+, Pixel 2 XL, LG V30, trade: Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, Samsung GS8, GS8+ Note 8, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, LG V30, Moto Z2 Force. To get 35 percent off, trade iPhone 6S, 6S+, Samsung GS7/Edge, Note 5, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, LG G6, LG V20, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z Force, HTC 10.

