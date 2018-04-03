The upcoming ‘LG G7’ might have the worst name of any flagship phone

LG is reportedly considering a name change for the device that was supposed to go on sale this year as the G7 so that potential customers realize it’s a brand new product. After all “7” doesn’t sound as new as “9” or “X.” And LG’s G7 is supposed to be a Galaxy S9 and iPhone X alternative.

We have a new name for you, according to a leaker with a great track record. Be warned, however, that it’ll be incredibly annoying. Here we go: LG G7 ThinkQ.

LG has definitely nailed that one. Not.

ThinQ is supposed to be LG’s own AI platform, introduced alongside the V30 ThinkQ back at MWC, a phone you shouldn’t even consider buying right now.

LG G7 ThinQ sounds exactly as annoying as Galaxy S9 Bixby, iPhone X Siri, or Pixel 2 Google Assistant would sound if others decided to add their AI product nomenclature to a flagship phone’s name.

Given that it’s coming from Evan Blass, the LG G7 ThinQ moniker is probably believable. That said, we have no idea when the handset should be unveiled. But given that almost everyone else has already unveiled their first flagship handsets of the year, the G7 ThinQ shouldn’t be too far along.

Goodbye, LG G7. Hello, LG G7 ThinQ. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 3, 2018

We’ve already seen a purported 3D render of the handset, which does reveal an extra physical hardware button that may be LG’s own Bixby button – should we call it ThinQ? Furthermore, LG already hinted that the handset will have a notch design like the iPhone X by trying to talk to Redditors about it. That went well.

On the other hand, we already saw a first leaked image of the handset, as LG showed the G7 at MWC behind closed doors.