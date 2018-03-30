The 10 best new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in April

While April is set to be as busy as any other month when it comes to the sheer quantity of movies, shows and stand-up specials coming to Netflix, there aren’t quite as many headliners as usual. In other words, all of us may finally have time to catch up on the original content that we missed out on in the first few months of 2018.

Of course, that’s not to say that there isn’t anything worth watching in April. On the contrary, new seasons of Dope, Chef’s Table and Money Heist are all set to debut in the coming weeks, as is the Netflix reboot of the ’60s sci-fi series Lost in Space. That’s at least a dozen or so more hours of content to add to your queue.

There are also a smattering of licensed movies that should pique the interest of many viewers, like Scarface, Seven and the beloved animated classic The Iron Giant. Check out all ten of our top picks for April below:

Bad Boys (April 1st)

Friday Night Lights (April 1st)

Scarface (April 1st)

Seven (April 1st)

Sin City (April 1st)

The Iron Giant (April 1st)

Money Heist: Part 2 (April 6th)

Chef’s Table: Pastry (April 13th)

Lost in Space: Season 1 (April 13th)

Dope: Season 2 (April 20th)

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything that will be added to Netflix’s catalog this month. And here’s the full list of everything that will be removed from Netflix in April, in case you want to watch these shows and movies before they expire.