It’s our last roundup of the week covering paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free, so we’ve done our best to go out with a bang. You’ll find eight premium apps and games on Friday’s list, and they’re all free downloads for a limited time. That “limited” time could be a week or it could be an hour — there’s no telling, so hurry up and grab any apps that look appealing before these sales end.

Screenshot-Webpage Screenshot

Normally $2.99.

Screenshot – the best use of Web capture tools, elegant generation of content maps, web pages generate high-definition long pictures. Function: as long as you enter the web site, click a screenshot of all the contents of the web page, generate a full map, and can be saved to your album, convenient for you to use. Use the scene: the page to long chart, micro-blog screenshot, WeChat page long chart, know the long chart, advertising screenshot… All web pages long map. Convenience your life, save trouble is our biggest expectation. Function point:

1, one button web full screenshot.

2, intelligent extraction url.

3, web content can be selected screenshot.

4, segment screenshots, deal with super long web pages.

5, all screenshots support picture editing, cutting, marking, mosaic.

6, support sweeping to open the web page, generate two-dimensional code.

7, the largest convenient operation, support Safari, chrome, UC browser, QQ browser, expand a key in app open web pages for screenshots.

8, simple and warm App design interface and interaction.

9, and most importantly, each picture is super clean, the highest quality.

Secret Folder Lock

Normally $0.99.

The BEST and MOST convenient privacy app to protect your private photos in your Photo Vault & videos and secret notes & audios and other personal files! Photo Vault provides a secure Password System to keep your secret files 100% privately. Your files are ONLY stored in your Photo Vault and no one can touch them except yourself! PROTECT YOUR PRIVACY

The password is needed to access private stuff

Support Touch ID

√ You can set a Pattern Lock access to protect your Photo Vault

√ Decoy Password – When you are forced to enter the password of Photo Vault, decoy password will be helpful to cover your real privacy

√ Folder password – Further protection to keep people out of your private folders in the Photo Vault

√ Login Reports – The Photo & GPS Location will be snapped when someone wants to peep your Photo Vault FILE MANAGEMENT

√ You can sort out files by date/type/size/name in Photo Vault

√ The Photo Vault user can set up Multiple Folder&Subfolder for Better Organizing of Files

√ You can Rename or Search Files quickly in Photo Vault

Copy/Move Multiple Files in seconds

√ Support Zip/Unzip Files within the Photo Vault

√ High-efficiency Action Respond

√ The user can find Multiple File Formats within Photo Vault

– Image: tiff, tif, jpg, jpeg, gif, png, BMP, BMPf, ico, cur, xbm

– Video: mov, mp4, mpv, m4v, 3gp

– Audio: mp3, wav, aacf, aiff

– Docs: doc, xls, ppt, txt, pdf, pages, numbers, key, rtf, etc FILE ADDING FILE SENDING

√ Photo Vault provide Easy WiFi Transfer

√ Fast iTunes Sync

Convenient Bluetooth Transfer

Use AirDrop to Transfer Photos & Videos

√ Import/Export pics from Camera Roll

√ A Camera was set up in Photo Vault.

√ Add Note/Voice Memos within the Photo Vault.

√ Send Files via Email

√ Send Photos via MMS

√ Send Files via Open In MEDIA SUPPORT

√ Image Gallery & Image List

√ The Photo Vault provide Slideshow

√ Watch Video In Photo Vault

The Photo Vault has Music Player

Browse All Kinds of Files within The Photo Vault

Newton – Gravity Puzzle

Normally $0.99.

The young Isaac Newton is sitting in his garden when an apple falls on his head and, in a stroke of brilliant insight, he suddenly comes up with his theory of “GRAVITY”. Newton – Gravity Puzzle is the game where you can control gravity. Can you solve the puzzles and take the ball to the destination against different obstacles? Creative mechanics and compelling levels will both allow you to think and have fun. Different mechanics will make each level unique, your reflexes and your brain will have to work together.

Think, do your strategy and take action! Game Features

• 90 challenging levels

• 11 languages

• Different mechanics

• Gravity based puzzle – action

• Game Center connect

• Flat design, smooth visuals

• Challenge yourself with the near impossible!

Measurey Tape

Normally $0.99.

Measure, Store and View Everyday Items. Measurey Tape allows you to measure items using Augmented Reality. It is convenient and easy to use and gives you the distance in centimetres and inches. No more need for a measuring tape, string or laser beam. Measurey Tape allows you to measure items there and then, and on the go. This App allows you to measure items in the dark with the bonus of an added Torch. You can save distances and view them again later when needed. INSTRUCTIONS:

See step by step guide when you first open the App or visit out website: http://www.measureytapeapp.wordpress.com. We always aim to improve. New features will be added soon.

a.IRON HUD

Normally $0.99.

a.IRON HUD is advanced sci-fi style car digital dashboard. Main function of IRON HUD is just to look cool, but beside that it have: – HUD MODE: HUD mode mirrors the screen, so if you position the iPhone horizontally under your car’s windscreen you can see perfectly readable half-transparent reflection of the picture displayed. – SPEED CAMERAS EDITABLE DATABASE: includes an information about speed cameras in Europe (whole EU), USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, South Africa, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, HongKong, Kuwait, Russia, Thailand. You can edit the database by adding or removing the speed cameras and set cameras speed limit. – PHOTO LOGGING AND MARKING: taking photo and saving it with printed in speed, time and GPS data. There is an option to take the photo automatically within specified time interval, so you will have complete photo log of your trip saved. – MAP AND 3D LOG GRAPH: unique way to represent the speed and location data in a single 3D graph. Color coded speed chart is constantly adjusted according to your moving trajectory on an Apple map. In Track Preferences, you can adjust the transparency of all the components of the chart or switch them off completely. – ROUTING AND TRACKING MODULE: you can create and save the driving routes (Google Directions service is used) to follow them later. Application will display your current position on the route and display the route on the map. Every route is saved in the application database, so you don’t need to re-create it every time application starts up. You can email the driving instructions for the saved route to any email address. – IPOD MUSIC CONTROL: select the music iPod Playlist, pause, play, skip or rewind it’s items, set the player in Shuffle or Repeat mode. – SHORT-TIME WEATHER FORECAST: detailed weather forecast with 3-hour step. – Different color schemes, sounds, units, map styles, and more.

AudioBitts

Normally $0.99.

Bring your social media into the next dimension *** Do you enjoy singing, poetry, or instrumentals, but haven’t found your platform? Your platform has arrived with AudioBitts. *** Record and share sound clips globally with AudioBitts, the innovative social media app. -Record and share an audio clip with a cover image and a caption, called a Bitt

-Tag other users to your Bitts

-Search for and listen to Bitts by other users

-Follow users to keep track of their latest Bitts

-Like and comment on your favorite Bitts

-Discover trending users and Bitts throughout the world

Week Agenda Ultimate

Normally $1.99.

Keeping your schedule straight as you go through your day, and look to the weeks ahead, is a proverbial snap with the Week Agenda Ultimate app. Elegantly designed, this agenda app gives you a nice overview of the current week with pages to turn to upcoming, or preceding weeks. It has a classic day-planner feel. Highlights:

● Apple Watch support

● Stylish week view

● Browse through weeks easy

● Week numbers

● Like a personal organizer

● Multiple calendar support

● Retina support

● Multi language: over 22 languages and your own region notation

● Universal app: iPhone app and iPad app in one buy!

● Today Widget

● Multitasking on iPad in iOS 9 or later

● Search: find events up to 10 years back Easy Navigation:

● Swipe left or right to turn the pages

● Fast browsing with 2 fingers for a month and 3 fingers for a year.

● Tap on the day title (‘monday’) for a day calendar view.

● Long press on a day for a new event

● Tap on an event for edit

● Tap on top of the page for a menu bar. From there you can select your calendars, return to the current day and access a help popup.

Doodle Dude Race

Normally $1.99.

Doodle Dude Race runs ninjas, unicorns and other brave doodle dudes across the rooftops of Doodle Dude City. Jump from building to building, leaping over obstacles and enemies as you collect coins and gems. Dude!… Unlock cool characters like the Doodicorn! There’s even a top secret character dude hidden within the game. INSTALL Doodle Dude Race (You’ll want to follow @BigGooseEgg on Twitter, too. Because you can get free coins just by tweeting)

