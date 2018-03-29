‘Spec Ops: The Line’ free to download from the Humble Store right now

If you’re looking to add a great game to your library this week without spending a cent, you’re in luck. From right now through Saturday morning, Humble Bundle is giving away copies of Spec Ops: The Line for free on PC. All you have to do is visit the store page, add the game to your cart, checkout and wait for your order to process. You’ll receive an email which will direct you to your Steam key, which you can redeem to download the game.

Technically the tenth entry in the long-running Spec Ops series of military shooters, The Line was praised for the risks it was willing to take, taking a darker and more brutal approach to video game warfare than its contemporaries. While not an immediate hit, the game has achieve cult status in the years since its release.

It’s impossible to get a feel for the game without actually playing it and experiencing the story first-hand, but this short video should give you a basic idea of what to expect from Spec Ops: The Line in terms of the gameplay:

Spec Ops: The Line, which retails for $29.99, is free for PC, Linux and Mac through Saturday morning on the Humble Store. Even if you don’t plan to download it immediately, you may as well get a key for a free game.