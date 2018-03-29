iOS 11.3 launch must be close, as Apple Music gets a dedicated Music Videos section

Apple must be readying the rollout of final iOS 11.3 version, as the Apple Music app is now showing a dedicated Music Videos section. If that sounds familiar, that’s because Music Videos is supposed to be a new iOS 11.3 feature of Apple’s music subscription service, as long as you’re a paying subscriber.

That’s right, the Music Videos feature isn’t available for free, so if you don’t want to pay for Apple’s music streaming service you’d better go to YouTube to get your music video fix.

In case you are an Apple Music subscriber, then head on to the Browse tab and then the Music Videos section should be nested right underneath Genres. As 9to5Mac points out, the Music Videos feature was never available in any of the iOS 11.3 beta releases, so there was no way of testing it out. Apple, however, decided to quietly release it by updating the Apple Music app, which means the final iOS 11.3 update can’t be too far behind.

On the other hand, it’s not like you couldn’t watch music videos inside the Apple Music app before iOS 11.3. The clips were there for you to discover and enjoy, as long as you were a paying subscriber.

The Music Videos section cleans up the experience, making it even easier to find the music videos you wanted. The section will offer users access to Apple-curated content, including Today’s Video Hits, and the newest music videos available right now. Spotlights on certain artists are also apparently included. The feature should also offer you content based on your existing preferences, which is practically how the Apple Music app works.

As exciting as the feature might be on mobile, the place where it can really shine is the Apple TV.