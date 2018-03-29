Here’s a gorgeous Pixel 3 concept that Google will probably never make

The notch is, without a doubt, the most important smartphone design trend of 2018. Smartphone makers are looking to replicate the iPhone X’s appearance in order to further extend the screen on their new handsets. Also, they want to make their phones look like iPhones, of course. We’ve already seen a ton of iPhone X clones from all sorts of smartphone makers, including small Chinese handset makers you haven’t heard of, but also the more established names in the industry, including Asus, Huawei, LG, and OnePlus.

Google, meanwhile, is ready to support notch designs in Android P, which further cements the idea that notches are here to stay – though most Android phones will likely let you hide the notch if you so desire. Because Android P will natively support a variety of notch designs, it’s not unreasonable to assume the Pixel 3 will also have an iPhone X-like notch. But we can always hope that won’t be the case, and that Google has designed its own original all-screen phone instead of using Apple’s design like the rest of its Android partners. While we wait for the first Pixel 3 leaks to arrive, we have a great-looking Pixel 3 concept for you to enjoy.

Put together by YouTube channel DBS Designing, the clip at the end of this post shows a Pixel 3 phone that’s reminiscent of Google’s current Pixel 2 models. The phone has two speakers on the front, but the top and bottom bezels have been significantly reduced. There is no notch, however, which would be great news for hardcore Android fans who hate Apple’s design. The colors and the red standby button are also very much in line with Google’s design decisions for the Pixel 2 series.

We do know that Google is designing all-screen phones right now. The company confirmed that’s the reason why the Pixel 2 lost the headphone jack. The Pixel 3 phone in these images lacks a 3.5mm audio port as well.

But the concept phone does pack features we don’t expect to see on the Pixel 3 phone, like the fingerprint sensor built into the display. The technology is hard to pull off right now. Not even Samsung is doing it, and Huawei only put an in-screen fingerprint sensor on a phone that costs an arm and a leg – not to mention that it also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

As for that dual-lens on the back, we have no idea whether Google will finally equip its phones with two rear-facing cameras. But given that Huawei is putting three cameras on its latest flagship, maybe Google might be forced to at least pack a dual shooter in its Pixel 3 phone. After all, there’s only so much you can do with software when it comes to portrait shots and zoom.

Don’t even get me started on the specs. 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage? That seems beyond unlikely for a Pixel phone. It’s still fun to look at though, so here’s the full video: