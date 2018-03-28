Surprise: Test shows US Galaxy S9 model is faster than Samsung’s Exynos version

Earlier this week a speed test showed that the Exynos 9810 version of the Galaxy S9, the one you can’t buy in the US, is even faster than the iPhone X. The same video also showed that the Snapdragon 845 is superior in other areas, even though we’ve all grown accept that Samsung’s global Galaxy phones powered by Exynos series chips are more powerful than their Snapdragon counterparts. But is that still the case with Samsung’s new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+?

A new real-world speed test has been posted to YouTube, and it puts the US version of Samsung’s new Galaxy S9 against it’s global counterpart, which is powered by an Exynos 9810 chipset. The results of the test, as you’ve probably surmised by now, are rather shocking.

The Exynos 9810 crushes the Snapdragon 845 in benchmark tests, and its scores are a lot closer than we’d have expected to the latest A11 Bionic chip from Apple. That’s the processor that powers all of Apple’s 2017 iPhones, including the iPhone X.

But the Snapdragon 845 is, in real-life tests, superior to the Exynos 9810. At least that’s what a new test from YouTube channel PhoneBuff appears to show.

Smartphone users who are already familiar with these real-life speed tests know exactly what to expect. The two phones will open the same sequence of apps twice. The first lap measures how fast each device opens all the apps, and the second run then looks at how fast the phone restores those same apps from memory.

The Snapdragon 845 Galaxy S9 is the surprising winner in this particular test. The video suggests that the Qualcomm chip is faster than Samsung’s new flagship processor when it comes to opening single apps as well. Even if it’s a matter of milliseconds, the Snapdragon 845 appears to provide the fastest Galaxy S9 experience available right now.

Check out the full video below.