The Huawei P20 series is finally official – here’s everything you need to know

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Tuesday unveiled its first flagship smartphone of the year, the Huawei P20 Pro, which is joined by an additional P20 family member, the P20. The P20 Lite quietly started selling in Europe a couple of weeks ago, so it didn’t need to share the spotlight on Tuesday. On top of that, Huawei also unveiled an exclusive Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS phone that’s pretty similar to the P20 Pro model, but comes in a 512GB version.

Of course, the P20 series wasn’t really a well-kept secret, especially as we approached Huawei’s event in Paris, France. A large number of leaks revealed everything we wanted to know about the P20 phones, from design to specs to prices. In case you missed all the action though, here’s everything you need to know about the three hot new Huawei Android phones in terms of specs, now that they’re official. Beyond that, there’s only one other thing you should know: They’ll never be sold by any major wireless carrier in the US, and even Best Buy has now dropped its partnership with Huawei.

Image Source: Huawei

Huawei P20

5.8-inch RGBW FullView display with 2244 x 1080 resolution, 770 nits of brightness

Huawei Kirin 970 processor and neural network processing unit

4GB of RAM

128GB of storage (no microSD support)

Leica dual-camera setup: 20-megapixel monochrome sensor (F/1.6), 12-megapixel sensor (F/1.8), 1.55μm pixels, 4D predictive focus, 5x Hybrid Zoom, 4K and 960fps slow-motion video recording, Huawei AIS

24-megapixel selfie camera with F/2.0 aperture

3,400 mAh battery with Huawei Super Charge technology

Fingerprint sensor on the front

USB-C port but no 3.5mm headphone jack

IP53 water and dust proof certification

single/dual-sim slot

Android 8.1 with EMUI 8.1 on top

Colors: Twilight, Midnight Blue, Graphite Black, Pink Gold

Price: €649

Release Date: March 27th, in various global markets

Image Source: Huawei

Huawei P20 Pro

6.1-inch OLED FullView display with 2240 x 1080 resolution, 770 nits of brightness

Huawei Kirin 970 processor and neural network processing unit

6GB of RAM

128GB of storage (no microSD support)

Leica triple-camera setup: 40-megapixel RGB sensor (F/1.8), 20-megapixel monochrome sensor (F/1.6), and 8-megapixel telephoto sensor (F/2.4), 4D predictive focus, 3X optical zoom, 5x Hybrid Zoom, 4K and 960fps slow-motion video recording, Huawei AIS, Leica Color flash

24-megapixel selfie camera with F/2.0 aperture

4,000 mAh battery with Huawei Super Charge technology

Fingerprint sensor on the front

USB-C port but no 3.5mm headphone jack

IP67 water and dust proof certification

single/dual-sim slot

Android 8.1 with EMUI 8.1 on top

Colors: Twilight, Midnight Blue, Graphite Black, Pink Gold

Price: €899

Release Date: March 27th, in various global markets

Image Source: Huawei

Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS