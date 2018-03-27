Watch live right here as Huawei unveils its hottest flagship phones of 2018

Huawei, the biggest smartphone maker in China, and the one company whose products you can’t really buy over in the US, is ready to unveil its best answer to the iPhone X and Galaxy S9. Taking the stage in Paris, France, Huawei execs will finally show us “mooore.” That’s not a typo, it’s how Huawei teased the new Huawei P20 series, a phone that will feature a three-lens camera on the back.

And you can watch it all live, as it happens.

To be fair, the P20 series has hardly been a well-kept secret. We know three models are included in the P20 family, the P20 Lite that’s already available in some stores, the P20, and the P20 Pro.

All phones will have iPhone X-like designs, complete with notches at the top. But only the Pro will get that triple camera on the back.

The P20 should start selling soon in Europe, priced from €369 (for the P20 Lite) to €899 (for the P20 Pro). Will you be able to buy any of them in the US, especially now that Best Buy has decided to dump its Huawei contract? Probably not.

Huawei will tell us all about it in the company’s event, which is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM EDT / 6:00 AM PDT. Watch the full press conference in the live stream video embedded below.