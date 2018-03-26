You can now ignore Microsoft Edge on iPad and Android tablets too

Late last year, Microsoft released its Edge browser for iPhone and Android devices. It was supposed to take the desktop Edge experience that everyone knows and, uh, ignores, and bring the same convenience over to your mobile devices.

But when it launched, the mobile Edge version was only set up to support smartphone-sized mobile devices, not the tablets that some people do use to browse the internet. Mercifully, that’s now fixed, and Microsoft Edge for iPads and Android mobile devices is now available.

Edge on mobile brings features like “continue on PC,” which lets you set a website directly over to your Windows PC to continue browsing, in case you find yourself on a mobile site and decide you need a keyboard and mouse. There’s also stuff like favorites and password syncing, just like anyone who uses the Chrome browser across platforms has come to expect.

Google makes some download data on Play Store apps publicly available, so we can see that the mobile Edge browser has had between 1,000,000 and 5,000,000 downloads since it first launched late last year. That’s better than you might expect, but it still lags other alternative mobile browsers like Firefox or even Opera, which both have over 100,000,000 installs. That said, the Edge browser does have a 4.2-star rating, so maybe it’s worth giving a try.