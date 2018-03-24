14 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

We’ve got no less than 14 new movie trailers for you this week, and three of them are new Netflix attractions — or TV movies, as Steven Spielberg mistakenly referred to films made by streaming services. But none of them is quite as exciting as the new Deadpool 2 trailer that was launched earlier this week.

In cinemas, meanwhile, we’ve got a bunch of interesting titles ready to premiere this week, including Isle of Dogs, Sherlock Gnomes, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and Unsane. My favorite? The one with the dogs, of course.

Action Point

Hmmm… a Jonny Knoxville movie… That’s what’s Action Point is. At least we’re not looking at a new Jackass movie.

Amateur

Amateur is the first new Netflix movie on our list this week, a story about a talented 14-year old basketball player, and his struggles to fit in with his team.

An Ordinary Man

If you’re a war criminal trying to hide in plain sight in a witness protection-like program, then you’re probably Ben Kingsley playing the lead role in An Ordinary Man, a movie set to launch on April 13th.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

On the other hand, Can You Ever Forgive Me? is a comedy/drama that I want to see. Starring Melissa McCarthy, the movie tells the real story of writer Lee Israel, a celebrity biographer who ended up forging letters of said celebrities.

Come Sunday

Based on a true story, Netflix’s Come Sunday is a film about the church and the bible, about evangelist Carlton Pearson (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and his belief that there is no hell. Oh, and check out the amazing cast in the trailer below — the movie launches on April 13th.

Deadpool 2

It’s not like Deadpool 2 needs any more introductions. Just watch the brand new trailer below, and see if you can spot the subtle dig at Blake Lively.

Hotel Transylvania 3

Fans of the first two Hotels will certainly appreciate the third installment. This time, it all takes place on a cruise ship, which is technically a hotel but on the water. The animation launches on July 13th.

Sicario 2

Sicario is quite possibly one of the best action movies you have not seen. Seriously, watch it before the sequel hits cinemas — that’s June 29th.

Superfly

A remake of the original Super Fly, this year’s SuperFly launches on June 15th. The following is just a first teaser trailer, but it’s got enough to tell you exactly what kind of film the new SuperFly is.

Tag

Also on June 15th launches Tag, a comedy about a crazy game of tag between friends that has gone on for years. And given the cast, I’m definitely adding this one to my must-see list. We’ve got Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, Rashida Jones and Isla Fisher in this one.

Terminal

Terminal is a thriller with assassins. These assassins appear to be Margot Robbie and Simon Pegg. I’m pretty sure she’s one, of them, at least.

The Spy Who Dumped Me

It absolutely sounds like the title of a James Bond movie, but it totally isn’t. The Spy Who Dumped Me, dropping on August 3rd, is a comedy with spies. But it’s not a James Bond movie. Mila Kunis, Justin Theroux, Kate McKinnon, and Gillian Anderson star in this one.

The Titan

What happens when Earth’s resources won’t be able to sustain humans? In The Titan, we’re going to Saturn’s moon Titan. The movie is actually about a military project of genetic evolution for the first humans supposed to reach the planet. Sam Worthington is the star of the Netflix movie, due March 30th.

Under the Silver Lake

The last trailer of the week is Under the Silver Lake, but just because I order these alphabetically. It’s a crime story about a man’s obsession with the circumstances surrounding the death of a billionaire and the disappearance of a girl.