Every month, we do our best to highlight the worthwhile content that will soon be departing from the Netflix streaming service, and this typically includes movies, shows and occasionally stand-up specials. But this month, the entire list is just movies, so if you watch one a day, you can actually get through the whole list fairly easily.

As has been the case throughout most of 2018, the collection of removals for April isn’t too bad, which is an extremely pleasant surprise considering how much more focused Netflix has been on original content lately. The toughest loss is that of Exit through the Gift Shop, which is a movie from the mysterious Banksy about a street artist who stumbled his way into fame. If you only have time to watch one of the movies on this list, make it that one.

Some of the other disappointing removals include Apollo 13, Caddyshack and The Prestige. And if you have kids (or are a kid at heart), you might want to add Kung Fu Panda 3 to your queue as well before it vanishes:

Once you’ve had your fill of everything that will be disappearing from Netflix next month, you can check out the full list of movies, shows and specials being added to Netflix in April to take their place.