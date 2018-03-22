Apple says a fix for that pesky Siri privacy bug is on the way

Upon its release late last year, iOS 11 was widely viewed as one of the buggiest iOS releases in history. That being the case, the discovery of yet another iOS bug this week is perhaps not all that surprising. As we highlighted yesterday, a newly discovered Siri bug allows anyone to access hidden notifications on a device’s lockscreen simply by asking Siri to read them aloud. And while the bug only applies to third-party notifications — as opposed to Apple’s own Messages app — the popularity of third-party messaging services from the likes of WhatsApp certainly makes the bug something to worry about.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that Apple is aware of the issue and that a fix is on the way. In a statement on the matter provided to MacRumors, Apple said: “We are aware of the issue and it will be addressed in an upcoming software update.”

While no specific timeline was given, it stands to reason that a fix will be arriving sooner rather than later given the security ramifications of the bug.

As an aside, and given the bevy of bugs and security related issues we’ve seen Apple deal with over the past few months, there have been reports that Apple with iOS 12 will take its foot off the gas ever so slightly in an effort to focus more on system stability. In the process, some of Apple’s more grandiose plans for iOS 12 — such as a revamped homescreen — will reportedly be put on the shelf until iOS 13 in 2019.