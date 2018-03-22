Report explains how Apple will avoid the problem that plagued last year’s iPhone X release

Apple released three distinct iPhone models last fall, which was a first in its iPhone history. The iPhone X, however, was delayed by more than a month due to supply constraints — also a first for Apple. Now, a new report says Apple plans to launch this year’s iPhone X successors right on schedule, and it’s taking special steps in order to avoid delays.

That’s why Apple is supposedly kicking off a trial production run for its new iPhone lineup as soon as the second quarter of 2018, according to data obtained by Digitimes. Apple wants to equip all three 2018 iPhones with 3D-sensing front cameras, which is why the company is going for an early production run. It’s the TrueDepth camera components that held iPhone X production behind last year, according to reports, since some of the parts were more difficult to manufacture.

Digitimes’ sources say iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X sales have been lower than expected, and Apple is looking to “rekindle its smartphone momentum” by ensuring the 2018 iPhone launch is not affected by any production delays. Digitimes says that Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup includes two OLED models with 5.85-inch and 6.45-inch displays, and one 6.1-inch LCD model.

Component makers should see revenues move upward in the second quarter if Apple is to be able to deliver the new phones early in the third quarter, Digitimes says.

Apple traditionally unveils new iPhones in mid-September every year, which is when preorders start. By the end of September, preorders are delivered and sales kick off at Apple and partner stores. Last year, the iPhone X went up for preorder in late October, and didn’t hit store shelves until November 3rd. The iPhone 8 series, meanwhile, launched right on schedule.