Instagram wants users to start seeing more new posts first again

Instagram announced on Thursday that it is once again adjusting the algorithm that controls the feed to ensure that users will be more likely to see newer posts as they scroll through the app. Instagram says that once the change is implemented, “your feed will feel more fresh,” and you won’t miss new photos as they arrive in your feed.

Instagram came under fire when it canned the chronological feed in favor of an algorithm in 2016. Users complained that they were missing new posts and had no way to sort the content they followed. The chances of Instagram caving and bringing back chronological posts are minuscule, but at least the company is listening to users.

In addition to the new algorithm, Instagram is also introducing a “New Posts” button that lets users choose when they want to refresh their feed, rather than waiting for it to happen automatically. Just tap the button and you’ll be shot back up to the top of the feed, where new posts will populate the feed. Again, it’s not the solution that most Instagram users would prefer, but at least everyone will now have the ability to refresh whenever at their leisure.

“Over the next few months, we’ll be sharing more about improvements we’re making to feed,” the company says. “Our goal is to be the best place to share and connect with the people and interests that matter most to you.”