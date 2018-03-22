New ‘Deadpool 2’ trailer gives us our first look at the X-Force in action

Deadpool is renowned for his penchant to break the fourth wall, but the latest trailer for Deadpool 2 from 20th Century Fox is about as traditional a trailer as we’re likely to see for a movie starring the anti-hero. It’s got violent action, plenty of cursing, and there even appears to be a plot of some nature involving a kid with superpowers.

But the most notable thing about the latest (and possibly final) trailer for Deadpool 2 is that we finally get to meet the X-Force, which is the team on which Deadpool most frequently appears in Marvel comics. Supposedly, the X-Force movie will begin filming this fall, but we will be introduced to the team in May with Deadpool 2.

But Fox isn’t just interested in shiny new toys. Virtually everyone from the first Deadpool is returning for the sequel, including Morena Baccarin as Copycat, T.J. Miller as Weasel, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus and Brianna Hildebrand as everyone’s favorite mutant: Negasonic Teenage Warhead. You can watch the new trailer below:

As with the previous trailers, the synopsis has been disfigured beyond recognition, much like Deadpool’s face:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Deadpool 2 arrives in theaters on May 18th, 2018.