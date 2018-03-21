Synology’s cloud backup system is the cheapest on the market

If you’re having a hard time getting more local storage for your smartphone or home computer backups, you might want to consider embracing the cloud. Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft are all ready to offer you plenty of cloud storage and backup options, and they all offer options that won’t break the bank. But before you commit to any of them, you might want to take a look at Synology’s new cloud backup offer that targets both home and enterprise customers.

Synology is a Taiwanese company started by two former Microsoft execs, and it’s known for its NAS devices. But the company just announced a cloud storage and backup solution that’s cheaper than anyone else’s.

At just €9.99 per year for 100GB of storage, Synology’s new C2 Backup offer is incredibly affordable. Prices go up to €24.99 per year for 300GB of storage, and €59.99 per year for 1TB. If you need more than that, you’ll have to pay €69.99 per year per terabyte. Presumably, these prices will convert to $9.99 to $69.99 for the US market — currently, the pricing structure is listed in Euro only.

Synology offers daily or hourly backups depending on the plan you select, up to 11 backup versions for the past 30 days, and the ability to restore from a web browser. There is one catch to Synology’s C2 Backup offer though, and it’s that you need to own a Synology NAS product to get started. But the C2 Backup cloud might come in handy if something bad were to happen to your home or office NAS units. Of note, a solid Synology NAS can be found on Amazon for as little as $170.

Amazon Drive, meanwhile, charges $11.99 for 100GB of storage and $59.99 for 1TB. Apple’s iCloud costs $12 per year but you only get 50GB of storage, while 2TB of data will set you back $120. Google Drive is priced similarly, at $24 per year for 100GB of storage and $120 for 1TB. Finally, Microsoft charges $24 per year for 50GB of storage, but the 1TB offer priced at $69.99 also includes an Office 365 Personal license.