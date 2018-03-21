Netflix just released its lineup of new TV shows and movies being added to its ever-expanding catalog of streaming content in April. There are tons of hotly anticipated titles set to debut next month, and some old favorites are leaving Netflix’s catalog as well. As is always the case, though, the biggest news is the lineup of Netflix originals that will premiere next month. The streaming content king is now also home to some of the best original shows around right now, of course, so subscribers are always eager to see what new Netflix originals are set to debut each month.

We still have a few big debuts left in March, like a new season of Santa Clarita Diet this Friday and season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events next week — check out the full list right here. Then there are 39 new original premieres coming in April though, from new seasons of original shows and comedy specials to new movies and talk show episodes. You’ll find them all listed out below, along with links to each title’s respective Netflix page, where available.

Streaming April 1st

Streaming April 3rd

Fary Is the New Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 6th

Streaming April 9th

AMO: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 10th

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 12th

Pickpockets — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming April 13th

Streaming April 17th

The Chalet: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 19th

Charité: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 20th

Streaming April 21st

The Letdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 24th

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 25th

Psychokinesis — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming April 27th

3%: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bobby Kennedy for President — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Candy Jar — NETFLIX FILM



The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Week Of — NETFLIX FILM

Want to see all of the third-party content that will be added to the Netflix catalog next month? You can find the full list of April premieres right here.