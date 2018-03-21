Netflix just released its lineup of new TV shows and movies being added to its ever-expanding catalog of streaming content in April. There are tons of hotly anticipated titles set to debut next month, and some old favorites are leaving Netflix’s catalog as well. As is always the case, though, the biggest news is the lineup of Netflix originals that will premiere next month. The streaming content king is now also home to some of the best original shows around right now, of course, so subscribers are always eager to see what new Netflix originals are set to debut each month.
We still have a few big debuts left in March, like a new season of Santa Clarita Diet this Friday and season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events next week — check out the full list right here. Then there are 39 new original premieres coming in April though, from new seasons of original shows and comedy specials to new movies and talk show episodes. You’ll find them all listed out below, along with links to each title’s respective Netflix page, where available.
Streaming April 1st
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wakfu: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 3rd
- Fary Is the New Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 6th
- 6 Balloons — NETFLIX FILM
- Amateur — NETFLIX FILM
- Fastest Car: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Money Heist: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Orbiter 9 — NETFLIX FILM
- Ram Dass, Going Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The 4th Company — NETFLIX FILM
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 9th
- AMO: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 10th
- Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 12th
- Pickpockets — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 13th
- Chef’s Table: Pastry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Come Sunday — NETFLIX FILM
- I Am Not An Easy Man — NETFLIX FILM
- Lost in Space: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 17th
- The Chalet: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 19th
- Charité: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 20th
- Aggretsuko: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dope: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dude — NETFLIX FILM
- Kodachrome — NETFLIX FILM
- Mercury 13 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 21st
- The Letdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 24th
- Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 25th
- Psychokinesis — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 27th
- 3%: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bobby Kennedy for President — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Candy Jar — NETFLIX FILM
- The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Week Of — NETFLIX FILM
Want to see all of the third-party content that will be added to the Netflix catalog next month? You can find the full list of April premieres right here.