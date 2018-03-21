Facebook will track you even after you delete your account, but you can stop it

Facebook isn’t content to only learn all that it can from registered users, as the company has also been tracking people who haven’t even had a Facebook accounts in years. In light of the Cambridge Analytica revelations, many Facebook users decided to delete their accounts, with the #DeleteFacebook movement trending around the world. If you plan to ditch your Facebook account though, that won’t stop the service from continuing to track you and collect data. If you really want to be off of Facebook’s radar, you’ll need to take additional steps.

Deleting your account is quite easy, and we’ve already shown you how to do it. Also check this link if you only want to limit the data you give the social network, without deleting your Facebook login. Regardless of what you do with your Facebook account, however, you can still take steps that should prevent Facebook from tracking your online activities.

It’s all about the ads. That’s why Facebook does it. But thankfully, there are ways to limit that, as this June 2016 Business Insider video explains.

What you need to do on your phone is head to the Privacy or Ads menu of the Settings app and limit ad tracking, or opt out of it completely. This works on iPhone and Android. Once that’s done, go to each of the internet browsers on your computer, look for privacy settings, and then tick the option that says something along the lines of “Send a ‘Do Not Track’ request with your browsing traffic.” That’s actually the wording used by Google Chrome, but it varies on other browsers.

Not all websites or services honor the request, but Facebook does. At least, it says it does. Repeat the procedure on all the computers you might use at home or work to limit what Facebook, and others, can learn about you. You can also check out Business Insider’s full video below.