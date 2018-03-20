We’re not even a fourth of the way through the year yet and it already feels like there are far too many new shows and movies on Netflix to keep track of. If you thought that April might be the month to catch up, you were sorely mistaken, as dozens of original shows, movies and specials will join the streaming service next month, including a new Chef’s Table, the first season of the Lost in Space reboot and stand-up from Kevin James.

The April slate also includes plenty of licensed content, such as Bad Boys, Cold Mountain, Friday Night Lights, The Iron Giant and Despicable Me 3. It’s quite a diverse selection of third-party content next month.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of April below:

Streaming April 1st

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys



Battlefield Earth



Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure



Big Time



Body of Lies

Cabin Fever



Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever



Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea



Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5



Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat



Nancy Drew



Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest



Scarface



Seven



Sin City



Speed Racer



Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines



The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones



The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas



The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Lost Boys



The Queen of the Damned



The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 2nd

La Piloto: Season 1

Streaming April 3rd

Fary Is the New Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 5th

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall



Despicable Me 3

Streaming April 6th

Streaming April 7th

24 Hours to Live

Streaming April 9th

AMO: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 10th

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 12th

Pickpockets — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming April 13th

Streaming April 15th

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

Streaming April 17th

The Chalet: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 18th

Friend Request

Pelé

Streaming April 19th

Charité: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing The Dragon

Streaming April 20th

Streaming April 21st

The Letdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 24th

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”



Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 25th

Bill Nye: Science Guy



Psychokinesis — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming April 27th

3%: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bobby Kennedy for President — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Candy Jar — NETFLIX FILM



Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity



The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Week Of — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming in April

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in April below: