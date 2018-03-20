Jacob Siegal
March 20th, 2018 at 10:24 AM

We’re not even a fourth of the way through the year yet and it already feels like there are far too many new shows and movies on Netflix to keep track of. If you thought that April might be the month to catch up, you were sorely mistaken, as dozens of original shows, movies and specials will join the streaming service next month, including a new Chef’s Table, the first season of the Lost in Space reboot and stand-up from Kevin James.

The April slate also includes plenty of licensed content, such as Bad Boys, Cold Mountain, Friday Night Lights, The Iron Giant and Despicable Me 3. It’s quite a diverse selection of third-party content next month.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of April below:

Streaming April 1st

  • A Sort of Family
  • Along Came Polly
  • Bad Boys
  • Battlefield Earth
  • Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
  • Big Time
  • Body of Lies
  • Cabin Fever
  • Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
  • Cats & Dogs
  • Cold Mountain
  • Dare to Be Wild
  • Deep Blue Sea
  • Fish People
  • Friday Night Lights
  • Jackass 2.5
  • Life Is Beautiful
  • Looney Tunes: Back in Action
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Nancy Drew
  • Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
  • Scarface
  • Seven
  • Sin City
  • Speed Racer
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
  • The Duchess
  • The Family Man
  • The Flintstones
  • The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
  • The Iron Giant
  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Lost Boys
  • The Queen of the Damned
  • The Spy Next Door
  • Wakfu: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 2nd

  • La Piloto: Season 1

Streaming April 3rd

Streaming April 5th

  • Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
  • Despicable Me 3

Streaming April 6th

Streaming April 7th

  • 24 Hours to Live

Streaming April 9th

  • AMO: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 10th

  • Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 12th

  • Pickpockets NETFLIX FILM

Streaming April 13th

Streaming April 15th

  • Lakeview Terrace
  • Seven Pounds

Streaming April 17th

  • The Chalet: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 18th

  • Friend Request
  • Pelé

Streaming April 19th

  • Charité: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Chasing The Dragon

Streaming April 20th

Streaming April 21st

  • The Letdown: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 24th

Streaming April 25th

Streaming April 27th

  • 3%: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Bobby Kennedy for President — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Candy Jar NETFLIX FILM
  • Holy Goalie
  • The Man Who Knew Infinity
  • The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Week Of NETFLIX FILM

Streaming in April

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in April below:

