We’re not even a fourth of the way through the year yet and it already feels like there are far too many new shows and movies on Netflix to keep track of. If you thought that April might be the month to catch up, you were sorely mistaken, as dozens of original shows, movies and specials will join the streaming service next month, including a new Chef’s Table, the first season of the Lost in Space reboot and stand-up from Kevin James.
The April slate also includes plenty of licensed content, such as Bad Boys, Cold Mountain, Friday Night Lights, The Iron Giant and Despicable Me 3. It’s quite a diverse selection of third-party content next month.
You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of April below:
Streaming April 1st
- A Sort of Family
- Along Came Polly
- Bad Boys
- Battlefield Earth
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
- Big Time
- Body of Lies
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Cats & Dogs
- Cold Mountain
- Dare to Be Wild
- Deep Blue Sea
- Fish People
- Friday Night Lights
- Jackass 2.5
- Life Is Beautiful
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Mortal Kombat
- Nancy Drew
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
- Scarface
- Seven
- Sin City
- Speed Racer
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- The Duchess
- The Family Man
- The Flintstones
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- The Iron Giant
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Lost Boys
- The Queen of the Damned
- The Spy Next Door
- Wakfu: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 2nd
- La Piloto: Season 1
Streaming April 3rd
- Fary Is the New Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 5th
- Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
- Despicable Me 3
Streaming April 6th
- 6 Balloons — NETFLIX FILM
- Amateur — NETFLIX FILM
- Fastest Car: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Money Heist: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Orbiter 9 — NETFLIX FILM
- Ram Dass, Going Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sun Dogs
- The 4th Company — NETFLIX FILM
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 7th
- 24 Hours to Live
Streaming April 9th
- AMO: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 10th
- Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 12th
- Pickpockets — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 13th
- Chef’s Table: Pastry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Come Sunday — NETFLIX FILM
- I Am Not An Easy Man — NETFLIX FILM
- Lost in Space: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 15th
- Lakeview Terrace
- Seven Pounds
Streaming April 17th
- The Chalet: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 18th
- Friend Request
- Pelé
Streaming April 19th
- Charité: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chasing The Dragon
Streaming April 20th
- Aggretsuko: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dope: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dude — NETFLIX FILM
- Kodachrome — NETFLIX FILM
- Mercury 13 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 21st
- The Letdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 24th
- Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”
- Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 25th
- Bill Nye: Science Guy
- Psychokinesis — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 27th
- 3%: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bobby Kennedy for President — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Candy Jar — NETFLIX FILM
- Holy Goalie
- The Man Who Knew Infinity
- The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Week Of — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming in April
- Jane The Virgin: Season 4
- Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity
