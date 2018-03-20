With just under two weeks left in the month, Netflix revealed on Tuesday all of the content that will be departing the streaming service in April. Sadly, it’s not much better than March, which saw a ton of quality movies and shows kicked off the service. But Netflix has to make room for all of that original content somehow.

The highlights (or maybe lowlights, since they’re leaving) of April include both Ace Ventura movies, Caddyshack, The Prestige and Apollo 13. But the one movie you have to watch before it vanishes is Exit Through the Gift Shop, which is kind of about Banksy but really about a whole lot more than just the street artist.

You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of April below:

Leaving April 1st

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

Leaving April 3rd

Starry Eyes

Leaving April 5th

The Hallow

The Nightingale

Leaving April 12th

The Emperor’s New Clothes

Leaving April 15th

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

Leaving April 16th

Son of God

Leaving April 17th

Z Storm

Leaving April 20th

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

Leaving April 21st

The Prestige

Leaving April 22nd

Exit through the Gift Shop

Leaving April 26th

Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving April 27th

Begin Again

Be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in April.