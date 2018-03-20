With just under two weeks left in the month, Netflix revealed on Tuesday all of the content that will be departing the streaming service in April. Sadly, it’s not much better than March, which saw a ton of quality movies and shows kicked off the service. But Netflix has to make room for all of that original content somehow.
The highlights (or maybe lowlights, since they’re leaving) of April include both Ace Ventura movies, Caddyshack, The Prestige and Apollo 13. But the one movie you have to watch before it vanishes is Exit Through the Gift Shop, which is kind of about Banksy but really about a whole lot more than just the street artist.
You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of April below:
Leaving April 1st
- 30 Days of Night
- 88 Minutes
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- Apollo 13
- Batman
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Caddyshack
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cool Runnings
- Death Sentence
- Dolphin Tale
- Eagle vs. Shark
- John Mulaney: New in Town
- Never Let Me Go
- Set Up
- Small Soldiers
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Men Who Stare at Goats
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Whole Nine Yards
- Wild Wild West
Leaving April 3rd
- Starry Eyes
Leaving April 5th
- The Hallow
- The Nightingale
Leaving April 12th
- The Emperor’s New Clothes
Leaving April 15th
- Happy Tree Friends
- Leap Year
Leaving April 16th
- Son of God
Leaving April 17th
- Z Storm
Leaving April 20th
- The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
Leaving April 21st
- The Prestige
Leaving April 22nd
- Exit through the Gift Shop
Leaving April 26th
- Kung Fu Panda 3
Leaving April 27th
- Begin Again
Be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in April.