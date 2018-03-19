Sony is giving PS3 owners a $65 settlement – here’s how to get yours

If you bought an original PlayStation 3 (the “fat” one, before the PS3 Slim came out) between November 1, 2006, and April 1, 2010 in the United States, I have some good news. Sony recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit relating to the “Other OS” feature that the company deleted from the PS3, so anyone who purchased a qualifying device over that four-year period is owed $65.

Back when Sony first launched the PS3, it flirted with the idea of making the new PlayStation more than just a gaming console. It shipped with the theoretical ability to install and run Linux, which was exciting for a handful of nerds and budding crypto-miners. Sony quickly realized the feature posed a major security risk, and given its lack of popularity, it decided to axe the “Other OS” feature, rather than fixing the security flaws.

That decision — to quickly kill off a feature that owners paid for — has cost Sony dearly ever since. The company recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for $3.75 million, with anyone who bought a PlayStation 3 within the time period and used the Other OS feature eligible to claim a maximum of $65. If more than 25,000 people claim the settlement, the amount disbursed per person will decrease.

In order to file a claim, you need have done a few things:

Purchased a Fat PS3 in the United States between November 1, 2006 and April 1, 2010

Bought that PS3 from an “authorized retailer,” so no Craigslist or garage swaps;

Still have that PS3, or remember your PlayStation Network Online ID that you used within that time period

Be willing to attest under penalty of perjury that you used or intended to use the Other OS feature

If that all describes you, head on over to the claims page to get the full details on how to submit a claim. You have until April 15th to submit a claim if you’re eligible.