This new iPhone X clone gives us some clues about the OnePlus 6’s design

In case you haven’t noticed, 2018 is shaping up to be the year of the iPhone X clones, as countless Asian-based Android device-makers have already unveiled, or plan to soon launch, smartphones that have all-screen-with-notch designs.

Oppo, a major smartphone seller in China, but one not everybody is familiar with, just unveiled the Oppo R15, its first iPhone X clone. What’s so special about this phone? Well, we expect the OnePlus 6 to look a lot like the iPhone X, but also like this particular Oppo creation.

That’s because we’ve seen this particular sequence of events last year. The OnePlus 5 copies the iPhone 7, but also the Oppo R11. That’s because OnePlus is an Oppo subsidiary, and Oppo CEO Pete Lau was once an Oppo top exec.

As you can see in these images, the Oppo R15 isn’t entirely an iPhone X ripoff. The phone’s display doesn’t extend to all four corners, and the rear camera isn’t positioned vertically, although it is indeed a dual-lens shooter.

When it comes to specs, the phone packs a 6.28-inch OLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Helio P60 or Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of specs, microSD support, 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras, 20-megapixel front camera, rear-facing fingerprint sensor , headphone jack, 3,450 mAh battery with VOOC fast charging tech, and Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.0 on top.

The Oppo R15 comes in two versions, including a glass model and a ceramic version. The latter costs a little more and packs additional perks, like the Snapdragon 660 processor, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a 3,400 mAh battery.

Pricing starts at around $474 and goes up to $552, according to Oppo’s official pages. Don’t expect this one to launch in any markets other than China. Well, scratch that. If it does come to your country, you’ll get the Snapdragon 845 version, and you’ll call it by its name, OnePlus 6.