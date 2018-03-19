Buy Google’s Pixel 2 XL and get $200 back, plus a free charger

If you’re ready to upgrade to a new Android phone but want to save as much money as possible while doing so, look no further than Google’s latest Pixel 2 XL promotion. From March 18th at 12 AM PT, and March 31st at 11:59 PM PT, consumers who purchase the newest flagship from Google will be eligible to receive $200 back as a statement credit through Google Store Financing, as long as the consumer has an account in good standing.

In addition to the $200, Google is also giving away a free 18W USB-C power adapter during this time, and this part of the promotion extends to the Pixel 2 as well. Just add the adapter to your cart along with a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, and the price of the adapter will drop to $0 at check out. That’s another $35 worth of savings.

As with most of these promotions, you won’t get your money back right away. Google says that consumers who take advantage of the offer will have to wait up to two billing periods after the promotion ends before the statement credit will be posted to their accounts. Keep in mind that the standard retail price of the Pixel 2 XL is $849.

While other phones have stolen the spotlight in recent months, the Pixel 2 XL was well-received when it launched last year, and remains one of the better oversized Android phones on the market. If you aren’t in a position to shell out $1,000 for a new phone anyway, saving an extra $200 on the Pixel 2 XL might be worth considering.