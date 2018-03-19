You won’t have to spend iPhone X money to get a top-notch Android phone this year

It used to be HTC or LG that fought it out with Samsung to deliver the best Android phone every year, although neither company was really able to deliver any meaningful blows to Samsung. But times have changed, HTC doesn’t have a real phone division any longer, and LG shied away from MWC 2018 and is rumored to launch an iPhone X knockoff that won’t be as exciting as the real thing.

While all that happened, Huawei rose through the ranks of the Android competitors, and it’s about to unveil a phone that we all know from leaks. The P20 and P20 Pro will be the best Android rivals for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, respectively. A new leak says they will be a lot cheaper than Samsung’s phones while delivering slightly better specs.

The well-informed Roland Quandt is back with pricing details for both Huawei phones, after having shared online extensive P20 and Galaxy S9 leaks in the previous leaks.

What you get for ur money when buying the P20/P20 Pro (WEU):

P20 = 5.8in, 4/128GB = 679 Euro.

P20 Pro = 6.1in (not 6.01), 6/128GB = 899 Euro.

no other memory variants planned for Euroland, it seems. Other regions will get more variants. Some more official shots (size comparison): pic.twitter.com/ldi9oZ9jbj — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 18, 2018

As you can see in the tweet above, the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 will feature 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and cost €679 in Europe. The Galaxy S9, meanwhile, is priced at €859 in the region, and only packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Previous reports said the P20 will have a dual rear camera just like the iPhone X, while the Galaxy S9 has a single-lens shooter on the back.

The P20 Pro’s display is slightly bigger at 6.1 inches, and the phone has more RAM — 6GB, just like the Galaxy S9+. But Huawei’s phone has more storage (128GB) and a third rear-facing camera. The P20 Pro will cost €899 in Europe, compared to the Galaxy S9+’s €959 price tag.

Huawei’s phones are also rumored to feature 3D depth sensing, but the Galaxy S9 may have the advantage when it comes to speed, according to leaked benchmarks a few days ago.

That said, all of these phones are still more expensive than Android flagships launched in previous years. And while Samsung has various deals in place to make the phones more attractive, P20 leaks have not mentioned anything like that.

Finally, these European prices do not mean anything for the US right now, where carriers are yet to sell any of Huawei’s flagship phones.