6 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

Before I tell you that we’ve got new trailers for Avengers: Infinity War, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Ready Player One, let me remind you that Tomb Raider opens this weekend. Yes, I’ve seen it already, and I have to say I like what Alicia Vikander has done with the character in this reboot of the franchise.

Love, Simon, and 7 Days in Entebbe are also launching these weekend. The first is a comedy, while the second one is a drama inspired by real events.

Adrift

Adrift tells the real love story of a couple who ended up having to survive one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in history, and then make their way back home. The film launches on June 1st.

Avengers: Infinity War

The first of the final two Avengers movies is almost upon us. Coming in theaters on April 27th, Infinity War will unite all our favorite heroes from the Marvel movies so far, and pit them against the ultimate evil, Thanos, who wants to kill off half the universe. A new 139-second trailer was just released, featuring some of the main characters in Avengers: Infinity War, some plot details, and some great giggles.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

It’s not a full trailer for the sequel of Fantastic Beasts, but it still gives us a look at Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. We’re still following Newt Scamander, this time to Paris, but we had also getting a couple of interesting characters, including Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), and Albus Dumbledore when he was a lot younger (Jude Law). The new movie from the Harry Potter universe premiers on November 16th.

Life Itself

With a star-studded cast — Olivia Cooke, Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wild, Mandy Patinkin, Annette Bening, Antonio Banderas, and Samuel L. Jackson — Life Itself is a title to add to your list. Coming out of Amazon Studios, the movie is about love across time and generations. Oh, and the creator of This Is US is behind Life Itself too, which hits theaters on September 21st.

Ready Player One

We’re at the dawn of mixed reality experiences, but Ready Player One comes right in time to show us what our virtual worlds will look in the not too distant future. Steven Spielberg’s new masterpiece launches on March 29th — here’s the latest trailer:

Sorry to Bother You

Sorry to Bother You is a story about a telemarketer, who rises through the ranks after figuring out the trick of telemarketing. But the success he aspires to comes with several unwanted consequences. The movie launches on July 6th.