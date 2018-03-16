Samsung is fixing your Galaxy S9 SIM card problem if you received Verizon instead of Sprint

It’s Galaxy S9 launch day around the world, with many buyers set to receive their pre-ordered Galaxy S9 flavor on Friday. You can also purchase the phone in a shop near you if that’s the kind of Galaxy S9 shopping experience you were waiting for.
But Samsung’s global Galaxy S9 launch isn’t flaw-free. There’s a set of Galaxy S9 buyers who won’t be using their phones today, waiting for Samsung to fix their SIM issues. That’s because Sprint subscribers who ordered directly from Samsung.com received Verizon SIMs in the mail, an error Samsung plans to fix.
The Galaxy S9 is available in 70 countries, Samsung announced on Friday. The list includes Canada, China, all of Europe, Korea, and the US. By the end of the month, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be available in more than 110 markets.
Sprint buyers who received Verizon SIMs, meanwhile, have to wait a while longer to use their devices.
It appears this is an issue affecting plenty of buyers, Android Police explains.
If you think that you can just go to a Sprint store and fix the issue yourself, you should know that the Galaxy S9 uses a new SIM card. You may not be able to find out in a Sprint store near you — the following image tells you exactly what kind of SIM card Sprint Galaxy S9 phones require, as posted on on Reddit:
However, Samsung is aware of the SIM problem and plans to fix it. Apparently, it only affects buyers who purchased the phone from directly from Samsung.
We are aware of a limited number of customers who received a different SIM card with their unlocked Galaxy S9 or S9+ purchase via Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app than the one they requested. We are in the process of correcting this issue and are providing customers with the correct SIM card that they ordered for their device. We apologize for the inconvenience and advise anyone who has experienced this error or has questions to contact us directly at 1-855-726-8721 or visit http://www.samsung.com/us/support/customer-services/.