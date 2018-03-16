Watch the final trailer for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ right here

With just over a month to go until Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters, Marvel has shared the second (and possibly final) official trailer for the highly-anticipated comic book movie. As exciting as the first full-length trailer was, this one definitely tops it, as all of the most popular Marvel heroes have a moment in the spotlight, from Iron Man to Spider-Man to Star-Lord to Captain America. And we get to see even more of the ultimate villain, Thanos.

Of course, the best part of the trailer is Tony Stark having to put up with Peter Quill. Watching those two egos clash should be one of the highlights of Infinity War, as the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers will have to team up to stand any chance of taking down Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet.

“Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos,” reads the official synopsis of the upcoming film. “On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.”

Marvel has yet to officially confirm the length of Avengers: Infinity War, but the AMC Theatres website might have spoiled the surprise last week. According to the official page for the movie, Infinity War will clock in at 2 hours and 36 minutes, which will make it the longest Marvel Studios movie ever made.

Although the film was originally slated to launch in May, Marvel ended up moving the release date up to April 27th in order to avoid some of the other major releases this summer, like Solo: A Star Wars Story and Deadpool 2.