This hands-on video could be our first look at the iPhone SE 2

One of the most intriguing rumors of this iPhone cycle is that Apple will update its iPhone SE from 2016 with a design to match that of the flagship iPhone X. Up until this point, those rumors haven’t been substantiated by much evidence, but this week, a video on Chinese social media site Weibo purports to give us a sneak peek at the phone.

In the 30 second video, we see an unknown man unlock the phone, swipe through the home screen once and open Settings. There’s really not much to gather from the video in terms of what the rumored iPhone SE might have to offer from a performance standpoint — all we know is that it exists (according to the source, anyway).

Early rumors that began spreading last fall claimed that the sequel to the iPhone SE would launch in the first half of 2018, just as the original iPhone SE was released in March 2016. Rumored specs include the same A11 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone X and iPhone 8, 2GB of RAM as well as 32GB and 128GB storage options.

With March winding down and no indication that Apple plans to release any substantial hardware updates before at least WWDC 2018 this June, it seems unlikely that the iPhone SE 2 will launch any time soon. In fact, a report out of Taiwan said as much earlier this week. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Apple revive its affordable line with a more appealing design, especially as the latest flagship models begin to eclipse four figures.