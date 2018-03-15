Verizon’s new Galaxy S9 deal is way better than any of the pre-order discounts

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will finally arrive in stores tomorrow. Although the phone does come with a hefty price tag (up to $800, depending on who you order from), it’s also been rolling in hefty discounts from the get-go. T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T all had trade-in offers worth at least $350 for anyone who pre-ordered, and Samsung and Best Buy have also had discounts for pre-orders.

But Verizon just blew that all away with a buy-one-get-one on the Galaxy S9, which goes live tomorrow. It’s a simple deal: Buy two Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ devices on an installment plan from Verizon, and you’ll get bill credits worth $799 applied to the second device. The only detail is that you have to activate at least one new line of service, but if you’re already on a family unlimited plan, that’s not particularly expensive.

Most notably, there’s no requirement to trade in an older device, which has been a requirement for most of the Galaxy S9 deals we’ve seen so far. Getting the rebate as a bill credit over 24 months does tie you in to Verizon for the next two years, as leaving would mean forfeiting that bill credit.

The only people who likely aren’t happy about this deal? Verizon customers who pre-ordered the Galaxy S9 using the trade-in deal. Under the terms of that offer, customers got up to $350 credit towards the new device, but they had to trade in a recent-model smartphone like the iPhone X, iPhone 8, Galaxy S8, or Note 8. $350 off each device would be a worse deal than the buy-one-get-one that Verizon is currently offering, and that’s not taking into account the fact that you have to trade in a $500 smartphone just to get the deal.

Normally, pre-order deals are substantially better than the launch-day deals, since carriers want to persuade people for pre-ordering, In this instance, it feels like Verizon is punishing customers who put down money two weeks in advance. Verizon did say that any pre-order customers who want to take advantage of the deal can use their 14-day return window to turn in the devices, and then re-order with the BOGO deal.

In addition to the Galaxy S9 deal, Verizon is also launching a trade-in discount for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X starting tomorrow. Under the terms of that deal, you’ll get half-off the new iPhone, applied as a bill credit over 24 months. Eligible trade-in devices are below:

To get 50 percent off the iPhone 8, trade in: iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, GS7 Edge, GS8/8+. Note 8, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, LG G6, LG V30, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z Force

For 35 percent: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Plus, GS7, Note 5, GS6, GS6Edge, GS6Edge+, LG G5, LGV20, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z2Play, HTC10

To get 50 percent off the iPhone 8 Plus, trade in: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, GS8, GS8+, Note8, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, LG V30, Moto Z 2 Force

For 35 percent: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, GS7, GS7 Edge, Note 5, Pixel, Pixel XL, LG G6, LGV20, Moto Z 2Play, Moto Z Force, HTC 10

To get 50 percent off iPhone X, trade in: iPhone 8 Plus, GS 8+, Note 8