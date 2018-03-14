Samsung will begin offering same-day repairs on Galaxy phones this week

Samsung announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with uBreakiFix to bring same-day, in-person phone repairs to Galaxy device owners across the United States. Starting on March 15th, Samsung customers will be able to bring their phones to any of more than 300 uBreakiFix service locations and have their devices repaired on the spot and usually within two hours or less. Samsung plans to expand the program throughout 2018 as well.

Galaxy owners will have the option to either schedule an appointment at a uBreakiFix location, or just drop the phone off without calling ahead. Samsung assures customers that all uBreakiFix repair centers will have genuine Samsung parts, proprietary Samsung tools for the repairs, and conduct repairs by Samsung certified pros.

“At Samsung, our goal is to provide Samsung Galaxy owners with a customer first care experience that is as innovative as our products,” said Michael Lawder, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America. “This announcement marks a fundamental shift in our care offerings to consumers and underscores our commitment to provide Samsung customers with support anywhere, anytime our customers need it.”

These Samsung Care authorized service locations are already in every major US metro area, but by early 2019, the company plans to add 200 more uBreakiFix locations in order to reach even more customers than they already do.

Samsung Care locations will provide front and back screen replacements, battery replacements, port and camera repairs, and other in and out-of-warranty support services to the following devices: Galaxy S9 and S9+, Galaxy S8 and S8+, Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, Galaxy S6 and S6+, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 5.