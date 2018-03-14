Celebrate Pi Day 2018 with great deals on pizza and pie

It’s only been a month since we celebrated National Pizza Day, but thanks to mathematics, countless restaurants and bakeries are slashing prices once again today in celebration of March 14th, aka Pi Day. Basically, if it has the word pie in it, you can probably find someone who is selling it for a fraction of its regular price today.

Before we go any further, we have to warn you that the deals we’ve listed below will only be available at participating locations. So before you rush out to grab your free (or cheap) pizza, be sure to call ahead and see if your local store is joining in on the fun of Pi Day this year. Better safe than sorry, especially when free pie is on the line!

Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great deal on pie that we didn’t list here):

Pizza Deals

Pie Deals

In addition to all of the locations listed above, be sure to poke around and call your local restaurants for more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back here later and see if there are any deals or freebies you might have missed the first time around.