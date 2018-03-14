Report claims 40% of Tesla’s Model 3 parts are so flawed they can’t be installed

Earlier this year, CNBC published a seemingly-damning report claiming that Tesla has experienced problems with Model 3 production because employees responsible for keeping an eye on quality control issues are inexperienced and “make sloppy calculations and don’t know when they’re looking at flaws.” Consequently, the report alleged that Tesla has been putting faulty battery packs into production Model 3 units.

Tesla, predictably, came back with a scathing response that completely denied every claim CNBC managed to source from a range of current and former employees. Tesla’s response essentially categorized the CNBC story as “absolutely inaccurate, contrary to all evidence, and detached from reality.”

A few months later, CNBC is back with yet another report regarding alleged Model 3 issues. This time around, CNBC, citing former and current employees, claims that many of the parts being manufactured for the Model 3 are flawed and need to be reworked.

One current Tesla engineer estimated that 40 percent of the parts made or received at its Fremont factory require rework. The need for reviews of parts coming off the line, and rework, has contributed to Model 3 delays, the engineer said. Another current employee from Tesla’s Fremont factory said the company’s defect rate is so high that it’s hard to hit production targets. Inability to hit the numbers is in turn hurting employee morale.

The report goes on to claim that Tesla, in response, now has a specialized team at its Fremont factory who are tasked with the parts repair effort.

A Tesla spokesperson has since issued a response to CNBC‘s report: