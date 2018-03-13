It’s hard to believe the Tesla Semi can accelerate this fast while hauling a trailer

The Tesla Semi certainly won’t win any drag races, but as far as trucks go, Tesla’s all-electric truck is unquestionably impressive. With respect to performance, the Tesla Semi can accelerate from 0 to 60 MPH in just 5 seconds flat. Even more impressive is that the Tesla Semi can go from 0-60 MPH in 20 seconds while hauling 80,000 pounds. Suffice it to say, the Tesla Semi is a incredibly powerful truck that doesn’t need more than a few seconds to really get rolling.

Interestingly enough, the Tesla Semi made its first official cargo run just last week when it left Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada and embarked on a 250 mile trip to Tesla’s main factory in Fremont, California. Still, Tesla Semi sightings have been few and far in between, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that mass production isn’t even set to begin until 2019. Still, the few Tesla Semi sightings that have been recorded to video have been rather impressive.

Most recently, a video posted to YouTube showcases a Tesla Semi accelerating in a way not typically associated with traditional diesel-powered semi-trucks.

The video brings to mind an even more impressive video of a Tesla Semi prototype accelerating on a public road. That video can be seen below.

For as impressive as the Tesla Semi specs already are, it’s worth noting that Elon Musk recently said that the truck’s final specs may be even better than initially advertised.

“Am feeling optimistic about beating the Semi specs announced at the unveiling for the same price,” Musk said via Twitter late last month. “The Tesla Semi will be something really special.”

For what it’s worth, it remains unclear if the specs Musk is hoping to top center on acceleration or range.