New deal saves you $20/mo when you subscribe to Fios Gigabit Connection Triple Play with Verizon Wireless Unlimited service

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or you just love to stream movies and TV shows from your favorite online entertainment portals, a fast and reliable internet connection makes a difference to a fantastic experience. After all, no one wants to deal with a slow internet connection while playing the latest hot new video game online with friends. On top of that, sometimes it gets tiresome to have to dig through streaming catalogs just to find something to watch. Cord cutting is obviously popular right now, but there’s nothing quite like live TV.

What if we told you there’s a way to get an affordable Custom TV package bundled with lightning-fast internet and home phone service, on a fiber-optic network with 99.9% reliability? And what if we told you that you can save even more money if you’re also a Verizon Wireless Unlimited customer? Well, it just so happens that there are a few deals available right now and they’re exactly what you’ve been dreaming of.

For $79.99 per month with auto pay, plus taxes, equipment charges & other fees, you can get Fios® Gigabit Connection (with internet speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) as well as a Custom TV package and home phone service. Additionally, you’ll save an extra $10 per month on both your Fios and Verizon Wireless bills if you’re a Verizon Wireless Unlimited customer. That’s $20 in total monthly savings when you pair the best home internet, TV, and home phone service with the best nationwide wireless service.

Here’s a breakdown, just to ensure that you didn’t miss anything:

Download speeds up to 940 Mbps

Upload speeds up to 880 Mbps

Custom TV with up to 200+ channels (choose from seven channel packages)

Home Phone service

$20 in total monthly savings for Fios Gigabit Connection Triple Play customers with a Verizon Wireless Unlimited plan

This new offer is live right now and it’s only available for a limited time. Head over to the Fios website to learn more and sign up.

If you’re not a Verizon Wireless subscriber with an Unlimited plan, Fios Gigabit Connection is also offering its Triple Play with Custom TV, home phone service, and Gigabit Standalone Internet Connection with up to 940/880 Mbps for $79.99 per month with Auto Pay plus taxes, equipment charges & other fees with a 2-year contract. As an added bonus, you’ll get a year of Netflix at no additional cost.

Finally, if you’d rather not sign a 2-year agreement, Fios has many other options for you. Our favorite option gets you Fios 100/100 Mbps Internet with equal download and upload speeds starting at just $39.99 per month with Auto Pay for one year plus taxes, equipment charges and other fees.

Of note, if you choose the Fios Triple Play offer with Netflix included for one year, or the Fios 100/100 Mbps Internet offer, you can get up to a $500** bill credit to help cover your early termination fees from your current provider.

** Must provide documentation and maintain Verizon service for 90 days.