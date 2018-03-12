DirecTV Now offers new customers three months of service for as little as $30

If you’re trying to decide whether or not to drop cable, it’s hard to get a feel for an over-the-top streaming service after just one week. Free trials are great, but seven days isn’t enough time to find out if a service fits into your life the same way that cable does. Thankfully, a new offer from DirecTV Now will let you try out the service for an extended period of time at a fraction of the standard price. But the offer is only available for a limited time.

As of this week, DirecTV Now is giving all new subscribers an opportunity to sign up for any plan at a discounted rate. No matter which plan you pick, you’ll get $25 off for the first three months, which means you’ll end up paying just $30 for three months of the “Live a Little” package, which features more than 60 live channels.

All you have to do to take advantage of the offer is head to the DirecTV Now website, click on the “Grab the savings” button that pops up, sign up for an account, pick a package and use promo code YESNOW3 at checkout.

Once the three months ends, you will automatically be charged full price for whichever package you chose, so don’t forget to cancel if you decide that DirecTV Now’s service isn’t for you. On the other hand, if you like what the service has to offer, you won’t have to do anything to keep your account online going forward.

If you do decide to cancel, just head to this page, scroll down and click “Cancel Plan.”