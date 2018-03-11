White Philips Hue bulbs are just $12.50 each right now on Amazon

Want to expand your Philips Hue setup at home? Don’t want to spend $40 per bulb for multi-color Hue bulbs? We don’t blame you. After all, how often do you really use all those different colors anyway? If you’re just looking for Philips Hue bulbs that shine different shades of white, you’re in luck because you can get them at a fraction of the cost of color bulbs. In fact, a 4-pack of Philips Hue White A1960W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulbs is just $49.96 right now on Amazon, which means you’re only paying $12.50 per bulb!

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Automate your lighting experience with Philips Hue and control your lights from home or away. Create light schedules from the Philips Hue App and never come home to a dark house.

Requiring the Hue Bridge (sold separately) for the full Hue experience, these bulbs fit standard-size table lamps.

Install the LED lights as you would install ordinary bulbs and pair them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.

Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor. Pair it for automation with your existing Nest or SmartThings system.

This box includes four Philips Hue White A19 Energy Star Certified Standard light bulbs, manual, and two-year warranty

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.