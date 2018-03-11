Surprise Amazon sale slashes the insanely popular Echo Dot to just $29.99

Sunday is always bittersweet since all we can think about most of the day is that the weekend is nearing an end. And today is even worse since it’s Daylight Savings and we lose an hour. It’s time to turn that frown upside down, bargain hunters, because Amazon just kicked off a surprise sale that you’re going to love. The Echo Dot, which just so happens to be one of the most popular products Amazon sells, has been reduced by 20% so you can pick one up right now for just $29.99. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to add Alexa to every room of your house, this is the day you’ve been waiting for. Put those upcoming tax refunds to work!

Here are the bullet points from the product page:

Echo Dot (2nd Generation) is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, make calls, send and receive messages, provide information, read the news, set music alarms, read audiobooks from Audible, control Amazon Video on Fire TV, and more

Connects to speakers or headphones through Bluetooth or 3.5 mm stereo cable to play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn. Play music simultaneously across Echo devices and speakers connected via cable with multi-room music.

Call or message almost anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.

Controls lights, fans, TVs, switches, thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, locks, and more with compatible connected devices from WeMo, Philips Hue, Sony, Samsung SmartThings, Nest, and others

Hears you from across the room with 7 far-field microphones for hands-free control, even in noisy environments or while playing music

Includes a built-in speaker so it can work on its own as a smart alarm clock in the bedroom, an assistant in the kitchen, or anywhere you might want a voice-controlled computer; Amazon Echo is not required to use Echo Dot

Always getting smarter and adding new features, plus thousands of skills like Uber, Domino’s, DISH, and more

Also of note, the new second-generation Amazon Echo is on sale as well, with the price dropping to $84.99 from $99.99.

