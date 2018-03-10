This portable battery pack has wireless charging so you never need to carry a cable again

Have you ever wondered why there are no wireless chargers that are actually, you know, wireless? Well guess what: there actually is a wireless charger that doesn’t have to be plugged in for you to use it. The RAVPower Wireless Portable Charger is a 10,400 mAh battery pack with two USB ports, so it can function just like any other portable charger on the market. But it also has a wireless charging coil built right in, and it supports both 7.5W fast wireless charging for iPhones as well as 10W fast wireless charging for Android phones.

Here are some more details from the product page:

7.5W Fast Charging for iPhone: 50% faster wireless charging for iPhone X, 8 Plus, and 8 with iOS 11.2 or later than traditional 3.5W – 5W chargers (Note: Testing under 71.6 °F / 22 °C – results may vary when temperature increases)

10W Fast Charging for Samsung: Power your compatible Samsung device, like the Galaxy S8 in as little as 3.85 hours (Note: Wireless charging stops working at 0% battery)

Works with Any Qi Devices: Widely compatible with iPhone X / 8 Plus / 8, and Galaxy S8 / S8 Plus / Note 8; non-Qi enabled phones will require a Qi wireless charging cover to power up

Power Up 2 Devices Simultaneously: 10400mAh capacity charges 2 devices at once, thanks to a wireless charging top surface and a USB port; charge an iPhone X for 2.7 times via usb port or 1.8 times via the wireless charger

2x Faster Recharge: RAVPower wireless battery pack recharges twice as fast in 6 hours with a 2A / 2.4A AC charger

