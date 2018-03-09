How to add Bluetooth to your Sonos system for $14

There’s so much to love about Sonos home audio systems. From the killer sound quality to the design and user experience, Sonos is hands down the best in the business. Sonos systems also support a wide range of streaming services, but there are definitely some missing from Sonos’ list. Users who want to play music from those sources are out of luck unless they want to connect their phones to a Sonos Play:5, Connect, or Connect:Amp with a physical cable. Luckily, there’s a better way to do it. Pick up a Mpow Bluetooth Receiver for just $14 on Amazon and plug it into the same line-in port you would use with a cable. Presto — you’ve just added Bluetooth to your Sonos system, and it’ll work across every speaker in your entire home!

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

MPOW BLUETOOTH 4.1 RECEIVER:Built with Bluetooth 4.1/HFP/HSP/A2DP/AVRCP to smart your life that you can enjoy music and hands-free calling from your smartphone in premium-quality sound.Up to 33ft connection range guarantees low signal delay.

DOUBLE LINKS & WIDE COMPATIBILITY: Mpow Portable Bluetooth Receiver can connect two Bluetooth devices at the same time.And it also could compatible with most smartphones and Bluetooth electronics, ideal for home or vehicle audio systems and wired headphones (connected with Mpow via 3.5mm audio cable/adapter then pair your phone with Mpow to achieve listening music or answering call).

AUTOMATICALLY RECONNECT: Just turn on the Bluetooth of your cell phone first,and then turn on the Bluetooth receiver, the Mpow Bluetooth Receiver can be automatically paired.

EXTRA-LONG BUILT-IN BATTERY: Provides up to 10 HOURS playing time and only need 1.5 HOURS to charge it fully.

NOTE: 1.This Mpow doesn’t turn on automatically,please long press the “Multifunction Button” about 3 seconds, when it turned on the blue light will flash,then connect it with your Bluetooth devices; 2.Please be sure the charging input voltage to the Mpow do not over 5V and do not use fast charger for the consideration of safety and the serve life of product; 3.If you want to connect to your TV by pairing the device with your headset, please search Mpow transmitter or receiver/transmitter

The Mpow model is awesome and affordable, but if you want even better audio quality and don’t mind spending twice as much, this model from Aukey also supports aptX:

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.