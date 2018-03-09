The 4 hottest new Nintendo Switch games announced last night are already 20% off from Amazon

Nintendo hosted a big Nintendo Direct event on Thursday evening, and we got a bunch of new details on some of the hottest new Nintendo Switch games coming out this year. The big news is obviously the fact that Super Smash Bros. for the Switch will be released sometime this year (ahhhhhhh!), but there were a bunch of other big titles shown off during the event. Well guess what: you can already preorder the four most hotly anticipated Switch games on Amazon. And if you’re a Prime subscriber, you’ll save 20% on each game when you do!

Check them all out below, and preorder now to make sure you have them on launch day. If you want to check out everything else Nintendo announced last night, you’ll find all the news in one place right here.

Super Smash Bros. – Nintendo Switch

Mario Tennis Aces – Nintendo Switch

A new Mario tennis game is bringing a new level of skill and competition to the Nintendo Switch system.

Mario steps onto the court in classy tennis garb for intense rallies against a variety of characters in full-blown tennis battles

New wrinkles in tennis gameplay will challenge your ability to read an opponent’s position and stroke to determine which Shot will give you the advantage.

and this time the game adds the first story mode since the Mario tennis game on the game boy advance system,

Offering a new flavor of tennis gameplay, with a variety of missions, boss battles and more.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – Nintendo Switch Standard Edition

Crash Bandicoot

Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back

Crash Bandicoot Warped

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch

A new, ultimate version of the exhilarating action game set in the Legend of Zelda universe will include every map and mission,

Plus all 29 playable characters from both the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game, along with all of the previous paid downloadable content.

Play as Link, Zelda, Midna, Skull Kid and dozens more in action-packed battles at home or on the go.

Additionally, the game includes new outfits for Link and Zelda based on the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game.

