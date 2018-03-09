Fix your home Wi-Fi with this $24 range extender instead of getting a new $300 Wi-Fi system

Mesh Wi-Fi systems are all the rage right now and to be honest, the good ones deserve every bit of hype they get. Systems like Google Wifi make it so easy to blanket your home with lightning-fast wireless internet, but not everyone wants to spend $300 on a Wi-Fi system. Lucky for you, we’ve got another option for you to consider. If you’ve got dead spots in your home or you wish your Wi-Fi would reach into your backyard, check out the NETGEAR N300 WiFi Range Extender. It takes less than a minute to set up and it supports speeds up to 300Mbps. Best of all, perhaps, it’s on sale right now for just $24 after you clip Amazon’s $5 on-site coupon. Trust us, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Here are some key details from the product page:

Ideal for extending WiFi to devices like the iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S3, iPad 2, and PlayStation 3

Extend WiFi up to 300Mbps. WiFi Band : 2.4 GHz

Convenient wall-plug design.System Requirements:802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz wireless router or gateway

Works with any standard router or gateway

Fast Ethernet Port to connect a wired device

External antennas for better performance

