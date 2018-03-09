Amazon Deal Of The Day
Mobile

12 different Nexus smartphones just got deep discounts in Amazon’s one-day sale

Maren Estrada
March 9th, 2018 at 9:31 AM

Today is Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch day, and Android fans are… nonplussed. It’s a great-looking phone and our review was overwhelmingly positive, but Samsung might not have done enough this time around to really stir up a lot of interest. Also, these phones are very expensive — they start at $720 from Samsung, and carriers are inexplicably ripping customers off and charging even more for them. Want to spend $150-$250 on a new smartphone instead of $750-$1,000? Amazon has a massive sale going on today on a bunch of different refurbished Nexus smartphones.

Google’s new Pixel phones are great, but they’re a bit pricey if you ask us. We miss the good old days when you could get an awesome pure Android Nexus phone for half the cost of most flagships. If you yearn to relive those days, now’s your chance. Amazon is offering deep discounts on 12 different Nexus smartphone models, from the Nexus 5X for just $141 to the Nexus 6P for $260 or less. Check out all 12 Nexus phone deals on this page, or you can see all the models below.

LG Nexus 5X H790 32GB Unlocked 4G LTE Smartphone for all GSM + CDMA Carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, V…
$164.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

LG Nexus 5X H790 Unlocked Smartphone for all GSM + CDMA Carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Spri…
$155.43

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

LG Nexus 5X H790 Unlocked Smartphone for all GSM + CDMA Carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Spri…
$179.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

LG Nexus 5X H790 Unlocked Smartphone for all GSM + CDMA Carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Spri…
$179.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Huawei Nexus 6P 32GB Unlocked GSM Octa-Core Android Phone - Graphite (Certified Refurbished)
$249.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Huawei Nexus 6p 64GB - Factory Unlocked Phone - Frost (Certified Refurbished)
$299.95

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

LG Nexus 5X H790 Unlocked Smartphone for all GSM + CDMA Carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Spri…
$155.43

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Huawei Nexus 6P 64GB Unlocked GSM Octa-Core Android Phone - Gold (Certified Refurbished)

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Huawei Nexus 6P H1511 64GB Unlocked GSM - Silver (Certified Refurbished)
$269.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Huawei Nexus 6P H1511 32GB Unlocked GSM - Silver (Certified Refurbished)
$249.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Huawei Nexus 6P H1511 64GB Unlocked GSM - Graphite (Certified Refurbished)
$269.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Huawei Nexus 6P H1511 32GB Unlocked GSM - Gold (Certified Refurbished)
$249.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.

Tags:
Comments