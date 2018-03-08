Apple’s $200 AirPower might never launch, but this wireless triple charger is available now for $37

Are you anxiously awaiting Apple’s upcoming AirPower wireless charging pad? No? OK good, because neither are we. Sure it’s cool to be able to wirelessly charge three devices at once, but the AirPower will reportedly cost $200 on that’s a whole lot of cash for a wireless charger. Heck, some people don’t even spend that much on their smartphones! If you’re interested in a wireless triple charger but you don’t want to cough up that kind of cash, check out the YKing QI Wireless Charging Triple Pad. It’s available right now on Amazon and it costs about $160 less than the rumored price for Apple’s upcoming charger.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

COMPATIBLE WITH! iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X. Wireless charging stand for iPhone. (NOT FOR APPLE WATCH)

FOR IPHONE! 5- 5c- SE- 6- 6s -6 Plus- 7- 7 Plus – REQUIRED YKing QI Receiver for iPhone. (www.amazon.com/dp/B077ZF37J5)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, Nokia 9, Huawei Mate 10, Nexus 4, 5, Lumia 920 and other Qi-Enabled devices.

3 x wireless charger areas, 2 x USB ports!

ENJOY THE FREEDOM ONLY A QI WIRELESS CHARGER HAS TO OFFER! No more messy cables and insertions; simply put your phone on the qi wireless phone charger, and the job is done! Since your satisfaction is our top priority, this qi wireless charging station is backed by our 60 DAYS FULL MONEY BACK, 18 Months FREE REPLACEMENTS GUARANTEE.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.