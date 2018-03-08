You can have an SNES Classic in your hands this weekend, and we’ll tell you how

Nintendo’s Switch is still the hottest video game console on the planet, but there’s another Nintendo console that people are infatuated with. No, we don’t mean the 3DS, though that’s also very popular right now. We’re talking about the Super NES Classic console, we have some good news and some bad news for you if you’re still on the hunt for one. The good news is that you can easily buy a new SNES Classic Edition right now and have it in your hands as soon as this weekend thanks to free Amazon Prime shipping. The bad news is you’re going to have to pay a little extra to get it.

There might never come a time when the SNES Classic is easy to come by in stores, so your only chance to grab one right now is to buy one from a seller on Amazon . Here’s what you have to do to make it happen: go to the Super NES Classic Edition page on Amazon and click the button that says “See All Buying Options.” After that, click the check box next to “Prime” in the left-hand column, as well as the box under Condition labeled “New.”

You’ll then wind up on this page, where you’ll find a list of sellers that have the Super NES Classic Edition console available with Prime shipping. Check each seller to find one that has a good rating — never, ever buy from a store labeled “Just Launched.” Also be sure to check the details in the “Delivery” column, which will show you whether or not the SNES Classic is actually in stock. At the time of this writing, there were plenty of Amazon stores with the console in stock, and prices are consistently under $110 for the first time ever.

Here are some details about the SNES Classic from the product page:

The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the ’90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games!

Get your hands on some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.

The Super NES Classic Edition is compatible with the Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro accessories. Just plug it in and play

From your first ride on Yoshi to the final heart-pounding escape from Planet Zebes, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System is pure 16-bit retro gaming perfection.

