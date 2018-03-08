Nintendo reveals ‘Super Smash Bros.’ coming to Switch in 2018

Nintendo saved the best for last in the final moments of the Nintendo Direct live stream on Thursday, as the company finally confirmed that Super Smash Bros. will be coming to the Switch in 2018. The surprise teaser started off with two characters from the Splatoon series battling it out in an empty white room, before the light was slowly eclipsed by the symbol that has become synonymous with the popular Nintendo fighting game.

That’s really all we know so far, as Nintendo refrained from divulging anything else in the press release that was sent out at the conclusion of the Nintendo Direct. The game will feature the Inklings, Mario and Link, and it will be available on Nintendo Switch at some point before the end of the year. We’ll have to wait to learn more.

While the Super Smash Bros. tease was unquestionably the most exciting part of the show, Nintendo really packed a lot of information into the half-hour stream. Here are some of the other highlights for Switch and 3DS owners:

Dark Souls: Remastered will be available for Switch on May 25th.

will be available for Switch on May 25th. Mario Tennis Aces will be serving on Switch on June 22nd.

will be serving on Switch on June 22nd. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is coming to the Switch on July 10th.

is coming to the Switch on July 10th. Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler hits the Switch on July 13th.

hits the Switch on July 13th. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is being ported to Switch and 3DS on July 13th.

is being ported to Switch and 3DS on July 13th. Acclaimed indie adventure Undertale will launch on the Switch.

will launch on the Switch. Okami HD will land on the Switch eShop this summer.

will land on the Switch eShop this summer. WarioWare Gold has 300 minigames, hits 3DS on August 3rd.

has 300 minigames, hits 3DS on August 3rd. The original Luigi’s Mansion is being remastered for 3DS.